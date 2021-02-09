Gideon Mensah reacts to Vitoria SC's away draw against Belenenses

Ghana international Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah is pleased with Vitoria Guimaraes' away draw against Belenenses SAD in the Portuguese League on Monday night.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg left-back lasted 80 minutes as Vitoria secured another valuable point on the road in the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Nacional.



Mateo Cassierra gave the hosts the lead after 30 minutes with a fine strike.



But Vitoria Guimaraes responded after eight minutes through Oscar Estupinan.



Mensah's compatriot Abdul Mumin lasted the entire duration, producing another solid display.

Both players have become integral members of the club, with Mensah making 10 league appearances and Abdul Mumin featuring 13 times.



