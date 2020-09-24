Gideon Mensah ready to make Victoria Guimaraes debut

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has returned to full fitness and is ready to make his debut for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight league against Pacos De Ferreira on 2nd October 2020.

The 22-year old joined the Portuguese side on a season-long loan from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in the ongoing transfer window.



Gideon has undergone special training to help with his fitness since joining the Portuguese side.

The Black Stars defender is fully fit and hoping he will be selected by former Atletico Madrid player and now coach of Guimaraes side Tiago in Sunday's game.



Mensah has capped once for the Black Stars and will be hoping to break into Charles Kwabla Akonnor's team ahead of next month's friendlies against Mali and Equatorial Guinea in Turkey.