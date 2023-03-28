0
Menu
Sports

Gideon Mensah's poor performance reignite Baba Rahman debate

Baba Rahman 4576898 Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Monday’s 1-1 draw between Ghana and Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has left Black Stars fans with mixed feelings.

While the team managed to avoid a defeat, the performance of left-back Gideon Mensah caused quite a stir among supporters on social media.

Gideon Mensah, who plays for AJ Auxerre, had a difficult time dealing with Angola's Helder Costa on the flank.

The forward easily tore him apart, leaving him exposed and unable to keep up with his pace and skill.

As a result, many Ghanaians are now questioning whether Mensah is the right man to replace the injured Baba Rahman in the team.

Baba Rahman, who has been a key player for the Black Stars for several years now, is known for his exceptional defensive skills, pace, and ability to support the team's attacks.

His absence has been felt in recent matches, and many fans believe that there is simply no replacement for him.

Despite the disappointing performance from Mensah, Ghana managed to salvage a draw thanks to a late goal from substitute Osman Bukari, who levelled the score just a minute after coming on. Lucas Joao had opened the scoring for Angola in the second half.

See some comments below:











Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Related Articles: