Gideon Mensah signs permanent contract with Swedish club Varbergs BOIS

Ghana international Gideon Mensah(middle)

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder, Gideon Mensah has signed a permanent contract with Swedish side Varbergs BOIS FC.

The ex-Right to Dream Academy man joined the Swedish Allsvenskan outfit in August this year on loan from Danish Superliga side FC Nirdsjaelland.



After making an instant impact at his club, they have signed him on a permanent deal until summer 2024.



“Varbergs Bois and the Gideon Mensah loaned from FC Nordsjælland have agreed on a contract that will make Gideon a Bois player for the next three seasons”, a confirmation statement from the club has said.



Speaking after the deal was completed, Varbergs BoIS FC coach Joakim Persson said that he has the qualities to be a top player in the future.

"We've gotten to know him for a while and it feels like a pretty safe card. Gideon has a good longer game, is physically strong, has the speed, and is good on the head”, the gaffer said as quoted by the club's official website



“He has all the attributes that I think a young promising midfielder should have and is an extremely talented player."



“He has also blended in nicely and thrives well in the team”, the coach added.