Gideon Mensah suffers debut defeat in Varbergs Bols FC game against BL Hacken

Ghanaian defender, Gideon Mensah

Ghanaian centre-back Gideon Mensah marked his debut for Varbergs Bols FC in their 3-1 loss against BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Mensah joined the Green and Black on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland at the tail on last month.



The 19-year-old had to wait three matches before coach Joakim Persson extended a call to him.



Mensah was named on the bench but made an introduction into the game in the 36th minute.

He replaced the injured Adama Fofana.



Mensah featured 11 times for FC Nordsjaelland U-19 in the Danish U-19 league.



He was an instrumental figure in Ghana’s U-17 team that reached the quarter final stage of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

