Gideon Mensah to mark Vitoria Guimaraes debut against Pacos de Ferreira on Friday

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is set to make his maiden appearance for Vitoria Guimaraes against Paços de Ferreira in the Portuguese Liga NOS on Friday.

Mensah is yet to feature for the Black and Whites since joining on a season-long loan deal from Red Bull Salzburg last month.



The 22-year-old left back arrived at the club with an injury but has made massive progress for the past weeks.



He joined his new teammates in training ahead of the goalless drawn encounter against Belenenses SAD last Sunday.

Mensah however left out of the matchday squad by coach Tiago Mendes.



The defender's fitness has improved massively this week and therefore could be drafted into the matchday squad for the Friday's game against Belenenses SAD.



Vitoria Guimaraes occupy 14th place on the standings after two rounds of games.