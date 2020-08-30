Sports News

Gideon Mensah touches down in Portugal ahead of Vitória Guimarães move

Ghana international Gideon Mensah

Ghana's Gideon Mensah has landed in Portugal ahead of his imminent move to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães after fellow Portuguese side FC Porto decided to pull out off negotiations with his parent club RB Salzburg.

The player arrived in Portugal on Saturday evening and is set to undergo his medical before joining the club on loan.



Mensah had ignited a bidding war from teams in the Portuguese Primera Liga with his impressive performance this season.



But Porto has decided to end their pursuit since Alex Telles has decided to stay with them, giving Vitória Guimarães a clear run at the player.



The former West Africa Football Academy player is owned by Austria giant Red Bull Salzburg but was on loan at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem where he was in glittering form till the coronavirus pandemic forced the Belgian FA to truncate the season.

Portugues giants FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon were in the haunt with other clubs such as SC Braga but it appears the player is heading for Vitória de Guimarães.



The player first came to the attention of the Portuguese legion when he featured in pre-season friendly games for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg against Chelsea and Real Madrid



It is obvious his parent club RB Salzburg will not stand in the way of the Ghanaian defender should suitable offers arrive.



The 21 year old left back has been capped twice by Ghana and is tipped to soon make that position his.

