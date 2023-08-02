Gigi Buffon announces retirement from football at age 45

Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon

Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has announced his retirement from football at age 45.

Buffon shared video highlights of his long career on social media with the caption: "That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."



The Italian great's decision to hang his gloved draws an end to a 28-year professional football career.



In his club career that started and ended at Parma, Buffon played for only three teams. He had two different spells each with both Parma and Juventus, spending a chunk of his career in Italy. Paris Saint-German was the only club he played for outside Italy.



He won almost every trophy available in both his international and club career with the exception of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championship.



The 45-year-old won 28 trophies in his illustrious career, making him one of the most decorated goalkeepers in history.

He retires as one of the few goalkeepers to have played 1,151 games for club and country.



Buffon retired from international football in 2018 after the Azzurris failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.



He made his national team debut in 1997. He was in post when Italy won their fourth World Cup trophy in 2006, saving one penalty during the shootouts against France in the finals.



Gianluigi Buffon's former teammates and several players have taken to social media to pay tribute to him after saying goodbye to active football.



EE/KPE