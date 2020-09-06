Sports News

Gilbert Koomson ready to swap SK Brann for Turkish side Erzurumspor

Gilbert Koomson

Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson says he is prepared to swap SK Brann for newly-promoted Turkish SupaLiga side Erzurumspor.

The deadly wideman has become a subject of offers from several European sides following his distinctive display for SK Brann in the Norwegian championship.



GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported on Friday that Turkish top-tier newcomers Erzurumspor have officially made a bid of 400,000 to sign the dead-eye winger.



The 25-year-old has now indicated his desire to make the move, saying only if SK Brann are satisfied with the offer.

"I'm ready to accept the challenge but won't force it. If Brann are okay with the bid, I'll surely try to test myself elsewhere."



Koomson has been Brann's most important player this year, scoring eight goals in 16 matches from his right wing position.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.