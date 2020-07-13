Sports News

Gilbert Koomson's brace in 3-minutes helps SK Brann to crush Sandefjord in Norwegian top-flight

Striker Gilbert Koomson scored two goals in three minutes to give SK Brann a 3-1 win over Sandefjord in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

Koomson's opener was on nine minutes to double Brann's lead, two minutes after Robert Taylor.



His second goal was on the 12th-minute mark to make it three-nil at home but Sandefjord pulled one back in the 22nd minute through Celorrio Yécora from the spot.

Koomson has now scored five goals in the seven-week-old league.





