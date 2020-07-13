Gilbert Koomson's brace in 3-minutes helps SK Brann to crush Sandefjord in Norwegian top-flight

Sports News Mon, 13 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Striker Gilbert Koomson scored two goals in three minutes to give SK Brann a 3-1 win over Sandefjord in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.
Koomson's opener was on nine minutes to double Brann's lead, two minutes after Robert Taylor.
His second goal was on the 12th-minute mark to make it three-nil at home but Sandefjord pulled one back in the 22nd minute through Celorrio Yécora from the spot.
Koomson has now scored five goals in the seven-week-old league.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Sammy Ameobi, Andre Ayew on target in Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City draw
- Sulley Muntari’s hopes of playing for Kaizer Chiefs dashed
- André Ayew urges Swansea City to fight on after setback against Nottingham
- Christian Atsu warms bench as Newcastle loses to Tottenham
- Alfred Duncan excited with Fiorentina victory over Lecce
- Read all related articles