Gilbert Koomson suffers injury in Kasimpasa's heavy defeat against Besiktas

Gilbert Koomson, Ghanaian attacker

Ghanaian attacker Gilbert Koomson sustained an injury in Kasimpasa's defeat at the hands of Besiktas on Friday.

Koomson picked up the injury in the early stages of the game. He dropped to the ground and was stretchered off the field in the 13th minute.



His place was taken by Kevin Varga but the Hungarian could not help as they were thumped at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

Koomson’s compatriot, Bernard Mensah was on target for the home side. He scored the first goal with a fine finish.



Kasimpasa will be hoping Koomson’s injury is not a serious one so he can return to the field soon.