'Girls Box' Boxing Championship fixed April 24

Some girls involved in the programme

Accra, April 19, GNA - The Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) in collaboration with Women In Sports Association (WISA) will organise a female boxing championship dubbed ‘Girls Box’ at the old City Engineers Premise (Attoh Quarshie Gym) at James Town on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 5 pm.

According to Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, the Coordinator of the programme, the 10-bout event would feature 20 female boxers including some members of the Black Bombers like Faruiza Osman, Sarah Apau, Rahman Ablorh, Manteaw Trudy, Priscilla Toffah, Mariam Mohammed and Ramatu Quaye.



She said the theme of the event was “getting girls out of the streets and curbing teenage pregnancy”.



She noted that many girls were wasting their lives and think something must be done to be put them in business, trading, sports, and other sustainable ventures.



Miss Sarah Asare appealed to female organisations for support.

She also called on the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Mr. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije and Mayor of Accra, Mr. Adjei Sowah, and Assembly Members in the Greater Accra Region to support the programme.









