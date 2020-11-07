Give Akonnor time - Samuel Owusu tells Ghanaians

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Ghanaian attacker Samuel Owusu has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor as he builds a solid team.

Akonnor was appointed in January 2020 as a replacement for James Akwasi Appiah.



He has a task to build a team that can conquer Africa and breaks Ghana’s over 30 trophy drought.



However, the former national captain has not had the start he envisaged as he lost his first game in charge; a 3-0 defeat to Mali.



The team responded with a heavy win over Qatar, although skeptics remain unconvinced about his capabilities.



Samuel Owusu who netted in the win over Qatar last month believes the project Akonnor is building holds much promise and should be allowed time to work.

“C.K is a very good coach and so I just want to plead with Ghanaians to give him time to put the team in good shape”, Owusu told Ghanafa.org



“I can assure Ghanaians that with CK, we can bring the AFCON to Ghana because he is a very good coach.



One thing about Akonnor, Owusu hails is his belief and trust in youth. The youngster, a huge beneficiary of such an initiative believes that makes Akonnor a good Coach.



“Even giving new players to prove their quality, I think he is good because I like coaches who give the younger ones a chance to play and express themselves,” Owusu concluded.