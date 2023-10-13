Give Ogum time to build a winning team - Ex-Kotoko player Daniel Nii Adjei tells fans

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei, has pleaded with Kotoko fans to be patient with head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

He believes that a winning team is not formed overnight, hence, Ogum should be given a chance to put together a formidable side for Kotoko.



“It’s about patience. In football, you cannot grind results easily. Ogum is back and this time, with a different squad. He is now developing and it will take some time to grind results. I will urge the fans to exercise patience for the coach because he is now trying to build something at the club.”



He urged the fans not to prioritise results in the first few weeks of the season, adding that the team could be ready next season.



“Truth be told, it won’t help if we yearn for results now, the fans should be patient maybe we can get what we want from week six going. Let’s be patient with Ogum so he can build the team. Things may not go as expected this season but we could see a different Kotoko next season” he said.

Kotoko have managed just a win in four matches, losing one and drawing two. They sit 10th on the table with 5 points.



Prosper Narteh, who won the league with Kotoko in the 2021/2022 season, was appointed in July 2023 for his second stint at the club.



