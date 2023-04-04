Give him a long-term project - Charles Taylor hails Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars forward Charles Taylor has hailed coach Chris Hughton for his decision to monitor players of the Ghana Premier League.

Chris Hughton has since his unveiling been spotted at various Ghana Premier League matches, keeping a close eye on players.



On Sunday, the former Newcastle coach was spotted at the game between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea, taking notes.



Charles Taylor on Angel TV commended Chris Hughton for taking interest in the local game.



The Ghana Premier League legend believes that Chris Hughton has shown that he has the development of local players at heart and will go to every length to motivate them,



“Chris Hughton must be given a long-term project because he is very knowledgeable. When you have good coaches like Chris, It motivates the players. When the players see him in the stands, they get motivated because they know it’s a chance for them to stake a claim for roles in the Black Stars. It will help our various national teams and the local league improve.

“What I like most is that he is not restricting his visits to only Accra and Kumasi. We should give him the team and allow him to make all the decisions. He is doing the job and must be commended for the good work, he said on Angel TV.



Chris Hughton began his Black Stars journey last month, winning his debut game against Angola in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.



Chris Hughton’s second game was on March 27 against the same opponent and Ghana picked an important point in Luanda, Angola.



