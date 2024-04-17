Give local players a chance in Black Stars – Korley Laryea

Black Stars will play Mali in June

Former Great Olympics player, Korley Laryea has made a case for the inclusion of local players in the Black Stars.

According to him, this will help get fans to the stadium when the national team is playing in the country.



Speaking in an interview, Korley Laryea argued that he strongly believes that there are good players in the local league who deserve chances in the Black Stars.

"My advice is that they use local players in the national team. When Hearts are playing Kotoko and they have players in the national team, it will draw supporters to the stadium.



The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in June for games against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.