Give national coaches enough time to introduce their philosophies - Samira Suleman

Black Queens striker Samira Suleman has urged the Ghana Football Association to give the national team coaches enough time to introduce their philosophies.

Ghana has struggled to win trophies in recent years and have failed to make a mark in major tournaments.



Due to this, the Ghana FA on Thursday, January 2 dissolved the technical teams of all national teams, and the decision affected both male and female national teams.



Speaking in an interview with FootballMadeInGhana’s ghfootyshow, Samira pleaded that the current group of national team coaches should be given time to impact their ideas and churn out success.

“Changing of coaches at the national team is not good. We need to give the coaches enough time to introduce their philosophies. Some coaches come with 3 year plan but after one bad tournament they are gone. This is not helpful.



“In 2014, Yussif Basigi took us to the AFCON but we didn’t do well. At that time he was building his team. Then next year in 2015, we went to the all African games and won gold. The following year in 2016 we won bronze at the AFCON. The next thing we heard was he has been sacked for Didi Dramani. Didi took over the team, invited new players and dropped several players who were doing very well during Yussif Basigi’s time. For me changing of coaches frequently doesn’t help. It doesn’t help the progress of the team”

