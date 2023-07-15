Give next Asante Kotoko board and management 10-years mandate - Yusif Chibsah

Ex- Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah has passionately appealed to Manhyia, calling for an unprecedented ten-year mandate to be bestowed upon the upcoming board and management of Asante Kotoko.

With a deep-rooted belief in the potential of the Ghana Premier League club, Chibsah fervently advocates for a long-term vision that could revitalize the team's fortunes and propel them to unprecedented heights.



According to Chibsah, the three years always given to the board and management don't help the club.



"Next Asante Kotoko Board and Management must be given ten years," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Three-year terms for Asante Kotoko management and board not helping the club. Three years ago, Kotoko was at the same point that we are today,"



"We have tried this method to two-three times and it’s not helping so I am pleading with Manhyia to give the next board and management at least five and ten years,"



"This period will help in implementing policies and strategies in achieving his goals and target. Three years in football is too short," he ended.