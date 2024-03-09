Giyas Ibrahim's goal seals Karela Utd’s 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko

Giyas Ibrahim [27] celebrates his goal with teammates

Giyas Ibrahim's decisive goal secured a remarkable 1-0 victory for Karela United, over Asante Kotoko, on matchday 20 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

Despite Karela's recent struggles, with just one win in their last five games, they showed determination against a formidable Kotoko side that had won three of their last five matches.



The first half remained goalless, with both teams creating opportunities but failing to capitalize on them.



However, Karela seized the moment in the second half, breaking the deadlock in the 59th minute through Giyas Ibrahim's header from a corner kick.



Despite Kotoko's efforts to equalize, Karela's defense held firm, frustrating their opponents and denying them clear scoring chances.

The defeat leaves Kotoko, currently in 2nd place, with 32 points, with chances of losing ground in the league standings.



The defeat also marks Kotoko's second loss in just five days, following their defeat in the President’s Cup to Asec Mimosas on March 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



JNA/AE