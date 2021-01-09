Gladson Awako among four players for GPL player of the month award

Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako

Four top performers have been listed for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for December award.

The shortlisted players are: Salifu Ibrahim of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Gladson Awako of Great Olympics, Augustine Boakye of WAFA and Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks.



The players have been shortlisted from their involvement in the matches played during this period and consideration was given to their respective man-of-the-match awards, goals scored, assists and clean sheets where applicable.



Matchday One and Two games which were played in November were also considered in arriving at the shortlist.



The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for December award will be announced on Wednesday January 13, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set and a personalized trophy.



The nominations:

Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders)



Matches played: 6



Man of the match won: 4



Goals scored: 1



Assists: 2



Gladson Awako (Great Olympics)

Matches played: 6



Man of the match won: 4



Goals scored: 2



Assists: 2



Augustine Boakye (WAFA SC)



Matches played - 5

Man of the match won - 1



Goals scored - 3



Assists - 2



Benjamin Tweneboah (Elmina Sharks)



Matches played: 6



Man of the match won: 1

Goals scored: 2



Assist: 1