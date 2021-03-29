Gladson Awako elated after making Black Stars debut

Gladson Awako made his Ghana debut against Sao Tome

Great Olympics captain has expressed happiness after making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

The attacking Midfielder was introduced in the second half against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday in the last round game of the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.



Awako described the moment as a childhood dream and thanked the head coach CK Akonnor.

“Wow!!!???? I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with heart!,” he posted on his social media handles.



