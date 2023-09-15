Gladson Awako in limbo as Hearts fails to register him for 2023/24 GPL season

Gladson Awako

Talented Hearts of Oak midfielder,Gladson Awako,finds himself in a precarious situation as the club has failed to register him for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season. This revelation comes directly from Yussif Chibsah, Awako’s agent.

Chibsah, while expressing his concern in an interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports, stated, “We all know Awako is a player still under contract with Hearts of Oak.



"Due to the new direction of the club, he has also been prevented from training with the team, and as it stands now, the transfer window is also closed, so he can’t even register for another club, and that’s the painful part. We are still holding talks with the club so we can solve the issue amicably.”



Awako has been a pivotal player for Hearts of Oak and has played a crucial role for the rainbow club since joining in 2021 from Great Olympics. He signed a two-year contract with the Phobians.

The club’s management are yet comment on this unexpected development, leaving supporters eager for an explanation.



Awako’s agent, Yussif Chibsah, refrained from disclosing the specifics of the ongoing negotiations but expressed hope for a resolution that would be mutually beneficial.



With the 2023/24 GPL season set to begin,Hearts Of Oak will be opening their season campaign away to Real Tamale United on Friday 15 September.