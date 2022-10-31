Gladson Awako is a leader – Hearts coach Slavko Matic

Slavko Matic, new Hearts coach

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Serbian tactician Slavko Matic is the latest manager to heap praises on the Club and the Black Galaxies’ skipper Gladson Awako.

This follows Awako’s spectacular free kick in the Phobians 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



The 2020/21 Champions recorded a first win for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League over Michael Osei’s side in Accra, coming as Matic’s first game on the domestic scene.



Gladson Awako’s well taken free kick in the 87th minute ended a run of three games without a win in the premier league season for the Rainbow Club with the result moving them up to 9th on the standings, depending on other results by close of match week 4.



When asked about the former Great Olympics midfielder’s exploits in the Club’s victory over Gold Stars, Slavko Matic said: “Awako is one of the leaders in the team. It is not a coincidence he is the team’s captain. We don’t need captains, we need leaders in the team.”

“I really appreciate the fans and thanks for supporting the team and I hope it continues like this,” he also noted and added: “It is very important, I told you Hearts of Oak are a big club, you know better than me, how much this club is big.”



“It is very important to create chances and score goals, we hope to continue this way, because these guys have really worked hard in the last 10 days,” the Serbian tactician again said.



Accra Hearts of Oak has scored four goals and conceded four in their last four outings this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet after losing to Aduana Stars in the opening game of the season and drawing twice against city rivals Great Olympics and arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Slavko Matic’s first game in charge of the Phobians, yesterday, ended in a win and will now turn attention to an away trip to Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast on November 5, match day five of the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League.