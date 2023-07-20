2
Gladson Awako leaves Hearts of Oak

Awako KAK.png Hearts of Oak and midfielder Gladson Awako

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and midfielder Gladson Awako have parted company on mutual consent ahead of the new season.

The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner joined the Phobians in August 2021 from City rivals Great Olympics, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Despite having a year left on his existing contract, both parties have reached an agreement to go their separate ways ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

Awako established himself as a key cog to the Phobians, helping the club to annex a couple of trophies including the FA Cup and President Cup.

The experienced midfielder was named as captain of the club after the departure of Fatawu Mohammed.

He has had stints with several clubs in the local scene, featuring for Berekum Chelsea, Heart of Lions and others.

Awako who had limited game time last season due to injury setbacks is expected to find himself a new club before the season start.

