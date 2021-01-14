Gladson Awako named GPL player of the month of December

Accra Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics attacking Midfielder Gladson Awako has emerged as the best Ghana Premier League player for the month of December.

Awako featured in all six games for the Wonder boys in December and got himself involved in 5 goals which earned him 4 MVP’s in the process.



The Midfielder saw off competition from Techiman Eleven Wonders’ Salifu Ibrahim and Elmina Sharks’ Benjamin Tweneboah.



Bechem United’s head coach Kwaku Danso was also named as the coach of the month.

Danso went unbeaten in 6 games and moved the hunters to the top of the Ghana Premier League table in December.



The 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League season enters into week 9 with fixtures starting from Friday, January 15.