Gladson Awako opens up on his failed moves to Tottenham and Inter Milan

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has spoken about his failed transfers to English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspurs and Italian Serie A side, Inter Milan.

Gladson was an integral member of the Black Satellites team that won the African Youth Championship and made history by making Ghana the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.



The midfielder has revealed that he had the chance to sign for either Tottehnahm or Inter Milan after the World Cup but he couldn't make the move to either of the two though he trained with the English club at the Enfield Training Centre.



He, however, ended up signing for Spanish club Recreativo de Huelva in 2010 before joining Hearts of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.



Opening up about his failed transfers that could have turned his career around, Gladson Awako in an interview with Graphic Sports said: "Immediately after the AYC, I had a deal from Chievo Verona of Italy but my agents asked me to wait for the right offer after the World Cup. Then there were deals from Tottenham Hotspurs and Inter Milan after the World Cup but I failed to sign any of them."

"So many things happened. For instance, I first trained with Tottenham but couldn’t sign the contract because the transfer window was closed."



He added, "When it opened, I was to leave with them for pre-season but I couldn’t secure a visa in time to travel with them and I ended up getting to England late."



"I’m a human and I sometimes do things that could have changed my career and life. But that’s football for you and in everything, you have to accept your fate and move on so I did,” Gladson Awako concluded.