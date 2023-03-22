Gladson Awako provides positive injury update

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako is making speedy progress from his injury and should be back in action in the coming days.

Awako has missed a couple of games for the Phobians after suffering an injury at the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



“It was an injury from the CHAN tournament, at the moment, I am treating it and recovering bit by bit, very soon I will be back” he told Angel TV.

The Phobians are presently 4th on the league table with 35 points after 22 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign.



Hearts of Oak will travel to the Western part of Ghana to face Karela United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.