0
Menu
Sports

Gladson Awako provides positive injury update

Gladson Awako 10.png Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako is making speedy progress from his injury and should be back in action in the coming days.

Awako has missed a couple of games for the Phobians after suffering an injury at the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

“It was an injury from the CHAN tournament, at the moment, I am treating it and recovering bit by bit, very soon I will be back” he told Angel TV.

The Phobians are presently 4th on the league table with 35 points after 22 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Western part of Ghana to face Karela United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners