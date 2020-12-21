Gladson Awako ready to grab Black Stars opportunity

Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako, is looking forward to the day when he will get an invitation to the Black Stars.

Awako, a member of the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning team has been on top form for the Wonder club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



He scored his side lone goal when they defeated WAFA on home turf in matchday 6 on Sunday.



In an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com, the enterprising midfielder says he is aiming to get a call up to the Ghana senior national team.

“I’m a player and is every player's dream or target to be in any of the national teams so if the coaches who are handling the team feels I’m ready or fallen into their style and they feel like I’m playing why not if they invite me I will grab it and take that opportunity,” he said.



Awako is yet to feature for the Black Stars despite his exploits with the youth national teams.