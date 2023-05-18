0
Gladson Awako resumes full training ahead of Medeama clash

Gladson Awako.jpeg Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako, has resumed training ahead of the club's crucial game against Medeama on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Awako took part in full training at Pobiman as the Rainbow lads prepared for the matchday 31 game against the Mauve and Yellows.

The Black Galaxies midfielder suffered an injury during the club's 3-2 away defeat against FC Samartex two weeks ago.

He lasted 31 minutes in the game and was replaced by youngster Gideon Asante.

Awako has had a challenging season, spending more time in the injury room. The ex-Great Olympics skipper has played just 11 Ghana Premier League games so far.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to return to winning ways and boost their chances of winning the league with a win over Medeama.

The Phobians are seven points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, who are on 52 points, with four matches left to end the season.

Hearts will face a tough test in Medeama who are second on the table with 50 points

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
