Gladys Ayebea Foundation to offer scholarships to female hockey players

The foundation was launched on July 18

The Gladys Ayebea Foundation has disclosed a heartwarming initiative for female hockey players, as it plans to offer educational scholarships to some talented players.

The foundation aims at encouraging the players to focus on their education while nurturing their careers in the sport.



Speaking at the launch of the foundation on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the founder Richard Hammond detailed the motive of the Gladys Ayebea Foundation.



"The foundation was set up to help girls' education. It was set up in memory of my mum Gladys Ayebea and it's to help girls further their education but we will be doing that through the vehicle of sports and the chosen sport is hockey," he said.



He also explained how the foundation plans to discover talents through tournaments.

"So what we will do is that every year we will organize a tournament. This year's tournament is going to be two days instead of a day. It will be on the 24th of November at Suhum, the six schools will be competing."



Established in 2021, the non-governmental and charity organization had its official launch on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the passing of its founder's mother, Gladys Ayebea.



The foundation is driven by a vision to provide various educational opportunities, including scholarships, and to implement mentorship programs that will empower and support female hockey players in their pursuit of realizing their dreams.