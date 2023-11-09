Global Engagement Tour continues: Emmanuel Boateng joins All Star Festival 2024

Emmanuel Boateng says has been captivated by the glamour of the All Star Festival

Source: BAC Group Media

The All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour continued in Porto, Portugal, following its visits to the UK and North America. While in Portugal, the organizers of the fast-growing off-season ALL-STAR FESTIVAL, engaged with Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian international and striker for Rio Ave, who passionately shared his excitement about the upcoming event.

Emmanuel Boateng has been captivated by the glamour of the All Star Festival. He enthusiastically shared his eagerness to participate in the upcoming 2024 edition, having already been part of the inaugural festival in 2022.



“The All Star Festival brings unity among the Stars and the fans. I’m from Accra, imagine me playing in Sunyani or Tarkoradi. There are fans there that always see these Players on television but maybe when we go there, they might meet us in person and it’s a blessing for them. They will feel happy and we also meeting our fans we’ve never known is amazing. We are also ready to support every year.”He said.



The visit to Portugal is just one part of the extensive tour to meet and interact with more stars and influential personalities. The BAC Group Team led by Chief Executive , Dr. Ernest Koranteng, also engaged with Abass Issah Jr. of Primera Liga side, Chaves and Eric Ayiah of Trofense, former Black Starlets captain. The All Star Festival 2024 is poised to be even more spectacular, following the resounding success of the 2023 edition held in the Bono region.



As the BAC Group Team continues the Global Engagement Tour, the unwavering determination to make the All Star Festival 2024 a grand celebration of talent, unity, and culture remains evident. With Emmanuel Boateng's wholehearted support and the team's relentless commitment, this edition of the festival is set to leave an indelible mark on all those who are fortunate enough to participate.

“The All Star Festival 2024 is going to be massive and I’m also planning to bring a couple of players from Europe to the event.” He ended.







The All Star Festival 2024 is set to surpass all expectations, building on the resounding success of the 2023 edition held in the Bono region. With each step of the BAC Group's Global tour, the momentum for the festival continues to grow.



