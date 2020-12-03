‘Go and make Ghana proud’- GFA Prez tells Black Satellites

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has urged the national male U-20 side to do make the country proud at the upcoming WAFU Zone B Championship.

Ghana’s Black Satellites will participate in the upcoming tournament which starts on December 5 in Benin.



Coach Karim Zito’s side has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final stage.



The best finishers in the competition making it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



Ahead of the team departing for the competition, the GFA President led a delegation to visit the team at their camping base and encourage them.



Addressing the players, the GFA boss said “the entire country is behind you, the entire country is looking for football glory and fortunately we have this unique chance for all of us in this country to not only consume football in a very good way but also to bring glory to this dear country of ours as we get close to the end of the year."

“The year 2020 has brought loads of bad stories to our country. But we have this opportunity to bring in some good news."



"As you go just remember that Ghana is looking up to you. Go and make us proud and Ghana will reward you,” he said.



The GFA boss has also encouraged the team to eschew any negative tendencies that could possibly derail the team’s path to success.



He wants them to stay together and fight for a common purpose; which annexing the ultimate.



“I believe that when we stay as a unit when we play as a unit when we fight as a unit, success will be ours,” he concluded.