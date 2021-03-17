Go back to politics - Hearts of Oak striker Ademola Kuti tells Odotei Sowah

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti has said asked board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah to go back politics since he does not know anything about football.

Kuti, who joined the Phobians last year, is yet to feature for the club. He was not included in the squad submitted to the Ghana Football Association prior to the start of the league due to injury.



Having recovered from injury, he has still not played for the club.



According to the Nigerian forward, the former Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon constituency who is a politician knows nothing about the game, urging him to go back to politics.

"Vincent Sowah Odotei is a politician and does not know anything about football; He should go back to politics. In fact He barks like a DOG"



"He even wanted to blow me yesterday at the club Secretariat" he said.