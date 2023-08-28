Go back to the basics - Man United legend tells Arteta to stop playing Thomas Partey as right-back

Thomas Partey

Manchester United legend Garry Neville has opined that Arsenal should go back to the basics and play their star players in their preferred role that gave the team success in the 2022/2023 season.

Neville's assertion is a reaction to Arsenal's failure to beat Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



He identified an 'element of the experiment', stating that Partey is currently playing as a defender and a midfielder depending on the moment in the game.



“I would say that for me, looking at Arsenal, there is this element of experimentation. Thomas Partey is playing half-and-half in a game. Sometimes you need to go back to basics," Neville said on Sky Sports.



He advised that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta move Partey back to midfield to form a trio with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.



“I’d expect next week [vs Man Utd] Mikel Arteta is going to end that experiment and go with a solid back four. Move Partey into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.”

In Arsenal's current setup, Ghanaian international Thomas Partey who is originally a defensive midfielder has now been drafted to right-back.



He started the season forming a sold midfield trio with skipper Martin Odgaard and record-signing Declan Rice, earning the praise of many.



However, with no prior practice in pre-season, the usual 4-3-3 has now been converted to a 3-5-2 which many have questioned if it will be successful in grinding results as expected.



