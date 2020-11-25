‘Go make us proud’ – Kurt Okraku urges Kotoko ahead of FC Nouadhibou clash

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku and Asante Kotoko players in a jama mood

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has thrown his weight behind Asante Kotoko to beat FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko, who was selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association following the truncation of the 2019/2020 football season, will be hosted by the Mauritanian club on Friday, November, 27 at the Stade Municipal De Nouadhibou.



Asante Kotoko is reported to have left the shores of Ghana today, November, 25 with their 20-man squad to face the Mauritanians on Friday.



Kurt Okraku in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb urged the players to fight for their club Asante Kotoko and the Ghana flag when they take on FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.



“As you embark on this journey, have it in mind you represent our dear country Ghana and the entire nation is/will be rooting for you.”

“We believe the porcupine has the quality to bring us victory & we pray the Almighty God crowns your hard work. Go make us proud. Faaabulous!!!” the GFA President tweeted.



Habib Mohammed, Felix Annan, Augustine Okrah, Razak Abalora, Mudasiru Salifu, and Fabio Gama dos Santos are the key players who couldn't make the trip to Mauritania.





As you embark on this journey, have it in mind you represent our dear country Ghana and the entire nation is/will be rooting for you. We believe the porcupine has the quality to bring us victory & we pray the Almighty God crowns your hard work. Go make us proud. Faaabulous!!! pic.twitter.com/N2g8P9iVYu — Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku (@kurtokraku) November 25, 2020