Go to Qatar and show your dribbling skills – Kwesi Pratt mocks Bawumia

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to go to Qatar, where the World Cup is ongoing and show his skills in football.

According to him, some Ghanaian leaders want to prove that they used to be skilful in football, therefore, in their solidarity message to the Black Stars, they ended up showing off what they ostensibly used to do on the pitch.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning, Tuesday, November 29, Pratt Jnr said, it is not enough for our leaders to be skilfully playing football in their backyard, rather, it will be appropriate for Ghanaians to see them on the World Cup stage.



"In this season of the World Cup, some of our leaders want to show their football skills, therefore they would throw up a football and in their backyard, they would be dribbling [style]. If you can dribble, go to Qatar and show your dribbling skills and not your backyard," Kwesi Pratt Jnr told the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Ahead of the Black Stars opening game with Portugal, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the senior national team at the World Cup in Qatar.



Vice President Bawumia shared a message with the players and the entire nation.

A video shared on the vice president’s Facebook page opens with Dr Bawumia showing off his football skills.



“The moment has come for the Black Stars to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to play their hearts out for mother Ghana. We can stand the world; we have done it before and we can do it once again. They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all, we can do it. Go Ghana go, go black stars go,” Dr Bawumia said.



Ghana has lost and won a game this far, against Portugal and South Korea respectively.



They will be meeting Uruguay in their last Group game encounter and they need to avoid a loss to progress to the next round.













PEN/SARA