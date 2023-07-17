Go to court - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe urges CK Akonnor over $275,000 debt

CK Akonnor and David Duncan

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has advised former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor Kwabla to take legal action against the Ministry of Youth and Sports to recover his outstanding salary.

CK Akonnor who served as head coach is still owed a total of $275,000 two years after leaving his position.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his disappointment with the treatment Akonnor received during his tenure as coach. He highlighted that Akonnor should take legal action to ensure he receives the payment he is owed.



''He should take them to court if they are refusing to pay him. This is a straightforward matter; the person has worked for you, and you are not paying him. He should take them to court,'’ Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe further criticized the unfair treatment Akonnor endured during his time as head coach, such as the denial of privileges that should have been granted to him.



''You are supposed to be the coach of the Black Stars and you have certain privileges; the bungalow that was supposed to be given to you was given to a white man, your official car was also given to a white man, and you are not being paid and you are quiet?” he questioned.

''I was even thinking when he was denied a place to stay, he would have resigned. A job that you are supposed to have qualified for; there were others who were competing with you but you got it ahead of them so it means you qualified, so I don’t understand why he should allow himself to be treated this way,” he stated.



Akonnor is owed seven months' salary, amounting to an estimated $175,000, along with the remaining four months of $100,000 which was supposed to serve as severance package.



David Duncan, who served as Akonnor's assistant, had a monthly salary of $10,000, which is now in arrears for four months, in addition to other benefits.



