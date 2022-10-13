Goal of the Month award gives me an inspiration to continue working hard - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has reacted to winning the Goal of the Month award at Ajax for the month of September.

The talented forward last month displayed excellent form for his club and country as he scored several goals and chipped in with a couple of assists as well.



Amongst the many goals he scored, the strike from Mohammed Kudus at Anfield against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League has been voted the best goal of September by fans of Ajax.



Speaking to the media team of the club after receiving the award, the versatile forward gave credit to his teammates.

According to him, the award will motivate him to work harder to do more for the club.



“It was one hell of a strike. Thanks to everyone who voted for me. It’s an inspiration for me and I keep working hard,” Mohammed Kudus said.



The youngster is expected to continue to play a key role for Ajax throughout the ongoing football season.