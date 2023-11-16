Goal of the tournament - How Ghanaians reacted to Jennifer Owusuaa's stunning goal against Casablanca
Ampem Darkoa Ladies' winger Jannifer Owusuaa scored a phenomenal goal during Ampem Darkoa's semi-final clash with Sporting Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League.
Jennifer put Ampem Darkoa ahead in the game with an audacious curler from 30 yards out after receiving a pass from Ophelia Amponsah on the right.
Many Ghanaians on social media believe the magnificent goal should win the goal of the tournament.
Others also commended the winger and hailed her as a special player after scoring that beauty.
The goal that was scored on the stroke of halftime put Ampem Darkoa 2-1 ahead. However, they could not hold on to the lead as Casablanca found the equaliser in the second half from the spot.
The Moroccans went on to snatch the win and book a place in the final, winning 3-2 on penalties after the game ended two-all.
Ampem Darkoa will face AS FAR in the third-place game while Sporting Casablanca face Mamilodi Sundowns in the final.
Checkout some reactions below
This team is better than current black stars— profile edited ???????? (@RichmondAgbets1) November 15, 2023
What a goal!— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) November 15, 2023
Wow— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) November 15, 2023
Ampem Darkoa Ladies are back in front.— Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) November 15, 2023
Jennifer Owusuaa with one of the best strikes of the tournament, 2-1 against Casablanca. #CAFWCL https://t.co/CSag7KvY6t pic.twitter.com/99OGBV2yN9
This from Ampem Darkoa's Owusuaa is a true beauty ????pic.twitter.com/917aHzijvr— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) November 15, 2023
Ghanaian ???????? Ampem Darkoa Ladies maybe out of title contention in the CAF Women’s Champions League but they have scored the most incredible goals at the tournament.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 16, 2023
See fine woman Jennifer Owusuaa! ????pic.twitter.com/XNHee2MwGL
???????????? GOAL! Ampem Darkoa in front! Jennifer Owusuaa with a stunner!!! pic.twitter.com/CDLNCjUQ7i— Football View (@FootballViewYT) November 15, 2023
Ampem Darkoa Ladies are cooking . pic.twitter.com/rOijEPoeBY— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 15, 2023
If the Goal of the Tournament winner isn’t from ???????? Ampem Darkoa Ladies we have to riot.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 15, 2023
They’ve scored all of the best goals in the competition. #CAFWCL pic.twitter.com/rXgZd4QLsi
Jennifer Owusua. She is a baller ????????— Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) November 12, 2023
Goalll ⚽️⚽️ what a shot from Jennifer Owusua… the Ampem Darkoa girls needs Brazil women pic.twitter.com/zKhSnGpde9— Eagle of the country (@eyes_of_the_x) November 15, 2023
Jennifer Owusua with a GOLAZO. #NanaMma! ???????????? https://t.co/E5oatDk3Do pic.twitter.com/y3S5Sdtk3f— Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) November 15, 2023
EE/EK
