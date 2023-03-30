0
Menu
Sports

Goal scoring has been Hearts of Oak's problem - David Ocloo

Match Report: Hearts Of Oak Fail To Beat 10 Man Legon Cities Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo has identified goal scoring as his side's problem in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over Accra Lions on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win ensured Hearts of Oak are back to winning ways after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Karela United last Saturday.

Despite the victory, David Ocloo said his outfit lacks firepower upfront and has therefore promised to work on his attackers.

“We create a lot of chances but we rather don’t score. Apart from this match, we did not create many chances, we have been creating chances in our games.”

“Even in Anyinase, we created some decent chances but we couldn’t score. Scoring has been a problem and we are working assiduously on it,” he said at the post-match conference.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: