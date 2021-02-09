Goal scoring has been Hearts of Oak’s problem – Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has identified goal scoring as his side’s problem in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians have failed to live up to the expectations in their past three games and have had poor results due to their inability to convert their chances.
Accra Hearts of Oak have scored just one in their past three games.
In an interview with Nhyira FM, the coach expressed worry about his side’s inability to bag in the goals and has promised to find solutions to it as soon as possible.
“The problem with Hearts of Oak is we are creating chances but the team is unable to score the goals,” he said.
Accra Hearts of Oak lies 9th on the table with 17 points after 13 matches.
