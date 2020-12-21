Goal scoring has been Medeama’s problem - Coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has identified goal scoring as his side’s problem following their poor start to the season.

The Tarkwa-based club has failed to live up to the expectations of the many who tipped them to win the title.



The team has recorded poor results due to its inability to convert chances. Medeama has scored just three goals in five games.



Its last match against Liberty Professionals ended in a goalless draw. It was the second time Medeama had failed to score in a match.

Speaking after the game, he said, “The little I can say is that we have not been clinical in front of goal. The striking ability has been our main problem this season.”



“Our mentality was to win against Liberty but things did not go as expected. Our opponent too strategy worked to perfection for them,” he said.



Medeama has won six points from a possible 15.