Goal scoring is King Faisal's problem - Alhaji Grunsah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Bank roller and owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, has attributed his team's difficult start to the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League to goal scoring.

King Faisal struggled to win games in the truncated 2019/2020 season and is still facing the same challenge in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as they occupy the 18th position after matchday eight.



They were among the highest-scoring team in the league in the truncated season but the story has been different in the ongoing campaign.



Assing the performance of his team after the first eight games of the season in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, Alhaji Grusah attributed their struggles to their inability to bang in goals.

“My players are not disappointing, they are doing their best,” the experienced football administrator said.



“The little problem is their goal scoring and they’re working on that but let’s not forget most goals scored needed the direction of Allah."



He concluded that “We are hoping for the best and praying luck turns to our side. But the boys are doing very well”.