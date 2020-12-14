Goal scoring is our problem now - Legon Cities coach

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford

After Legon Cities FC’s latest defeat to Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashir Hayford, has said that his team’s main problem is goal scoring.

Having played five matches in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, the Royals sit 17th on the standings of the division with three points and one goal.



Last Friday, the team locked horns with Asante Kotoko hoping to record their first win of the season.



Unfortunately for the side, they lost narrowly by a goal to nil courtesy of a strike from Osman Ibrahim.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Bashir Hayford summed up the poor form of Legon Cities FC to their inability to score.

“We were in the game right from the start to the end and we created many chances. This team is a good side, we just need to work and work. Scoring is a problem at the moment and that needs to change,” the experienced gaffer said.



Meanwhile, Coach Bashir Hayford has called on fans of Legon Cities FC to exercise patience for the team.



According to him, the team will be in a good position before the first half of the season comes to an end.