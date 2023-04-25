Goalkeeper Corey Addai named in League Two team of the week

Goalkeeper Corey Kofi Cheremeh Addai [L]

English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Kofi Cheremeh Addai has been named in Sofascore's League Two team of the week for his outstanding performance against Hartlepool.

The former Arsenal FC youth goalkeeper provided an assist in Crawley Town's 2-0 win against Hartlepool.



Crawley actually started the game pretty well and enjoyed a lot of possession in the opening ten minutes. Jack Powell forced a very good save from Jakub Stolarczyk as the midfielder powered a header towards the goal. James Tilley followed up with an effort a few moments later but dragged his shot wide of the target.



The Red Devils continued to play some very decent football at the Suit Direct Stadium and took what was probably a deserved lead in the 40th minute through Dom Telford.



The home side looked fired up on the other side of the break and almost pulled it back to level terms within the first two minutes. Corey Addai made a brilliant reaction save to deny Jamie Sterry's powerful effort.

Goalkeeper Corey Addai hit the ball forward and found Dom Telford in space behind the Hartlepool defence. Telford took the ball down and buried the ball past Stolarczyk to make it 2-0.



Addai made five saves, one successful run out, one clearance, and 38 touches.



