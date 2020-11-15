Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda handed shock Black Stars return after three-year absence

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been handed a shock return to the Black Stars after a three-year absence as he is in the squad for Tuesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Legon Cities shot-stopper was handed a late call-up for the match against the Nile Crocodiles and he will travel with the squad on Sunday for the Group C game.



The 35-year-old has now been rewarded with his fantastic form for the Accra-based side in their opening match of the season against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.



The experienced goalie will be returning to the national team for the first time since 2017 as he has not been called to the Black Stars since coach Kwasi Appiah returned for his second spell.



Dauda has benefitted from his commitment to the Ghana Premier League as he has not wavered from playing in the country after returning from abroad to relaunch his career following his stint with Nigerian giants Enyimba



The experienced goalkeeper has been called to replace South Africa-based deputy captain Richard Ofori who has been ruled out of the match because of suspension.



The Orlando Pirates player has been ruled out of the match against Sudan because he received his second yellow card of the competition when Ghana played on Thursday.

This means he must sit out of action for one match before he is able to return to play a competitive match for the Black Stars.



The situation has paved the way for Dauda to return to the fold and crucially to fight to remain in the side permanently for future matches of the Black Stars.



Legon Cities shot-stopper looks to have profited from his association with the Accra-based club who have injected seriousness into their affairs.



Ghana is seeking to qualify to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a victory against the Sudanese on Tuesday.



