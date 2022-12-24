Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati--Zigi wins Swiss Super League Player of the Month Award for November

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi has won the Swiss Super League Player of the month award for November.

The 26-year-old has been in top form for St.Gallen this season and is rated among the best goalkeepers in the league.



Ati-Zigi had a fantastic month with St. Gallen in the month of November helping his team record two wins before the World Cup break.



He showed a dominant display in the 2-1 win against Grasshoppers with some great saves.

In the second game against FC Sion which St.Gallen won 7-2, he also showed a strong performance in the game.



Ati-Zigi's performance at the club level was evident at the World Cup for the Ghana national team.



Despite the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stage, Ati-Zigi silenced his critics with some strong performances in the game against South Korea despite conceding two goals.