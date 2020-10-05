Goalkeeper Razak Abalora vows to snatch Ghana's number one spot

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Unattached Razak Abalora has said that he is ready to upstage Richard Ofori for the Black Stars number one spot.

Abalora who is currently unattached after leaving Azam FC at the end of the 2019/2021 season claims he is Ghana's best goalkeeper.



Richard Ofori has been Ghana's first choice goalie for the past two seasons but Abalora is keen on claiming the number position.



"For me, I am the number amongst all the goalkeepers invited," he said on Adom TV.



"For now the national team is for everybody and when you are given the chance to represent the nation, you just do it."

"The other two goalkeepers are aware of my quality and capabilities. There is nothing to shake about competing for the number spot."



The WAFA Academy graduate has been included in the Ghana squad to face Mali and Qatar in international friendlies this month.



Abalora could be making his Black Stars debut after Ofori has been ruled out of the two friendlies due to paperwork.