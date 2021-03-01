Goalkeepers Abalora and Attah shine in fierce Kotoko, Hearts clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalie, Razak Abalora

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak played out a goalless drawn game in the match-day 14 outstanding fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams came into the game hoping to take home the bragging rights in the first-leg encounter of the 2020/21 Super Clash.



However, a couple of ruined opportunities from both sides meant that they shared the spoils in the country’s capital city.



Both Richard Attah and Razak Abalora saved from the penalty spot to display their potentials in the much anticipated fixture.



Just minutes into the game, the home side on the day were awarded a penalty by referee Selorm Yao Bless for a foul on Kwame Poku bu Mohammed Alhassan, but the victim of the foul saw his effort saved by the Hearts keeper.



Kotoko’s missed opportunity almost proved a costly mistake as Patrick Razak was played through on goal moments after but his shot from close range hit the post.

Hearts continued to search for the opener but their efforts were too feeble to trouble the Kotoko shot-stopper.



After the recess, Samuel Nii Noi’s men were presented with a chance to seal the victory after substitute Isaac Mensah was brought down by the Abalora in the box.



Stepping up to take the resulting advantage, Mensah saw the Black Stars keeper make a great save to deny him.



Opoku could have also given his side the needed points but his poweful shot struck the bar, with the game ending goalless.



The results leaves both Kotoko and Hearts four points behind league leaders Karela United, who have 28 points after 16 games.