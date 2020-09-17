Sports News

Goals are a gift from God - Abel Manomey shrugs off goal-king ambition

Dreams FC forward, Abel Manomey

Dreams FC attacker, Abel Manomey, has lifted the goal scoring pressure off his shoulders by claiming that he has no interest in personal glories such as winning the Golden Boot.

The former Accra Great Olympics forward joined the 'Still Believe' lads in the transfer window after ending his stay with the 'Dade Boys'.



Ahead of the return of football, the goal poacher is one of the players expected to compete for the goal king race.



But Manomey has disclosed that he is a team player and will contribute more to the success of the club, adding that goals are from God.

”I always believe in team unison and harmony because I don’t really go to clubs setting aspirations, such as being a goal king,” Manomey said on Citi TV’s Football Made In Ghana.



”I always believe goals are a gift from God. The harder you train, the luckier you become," he added.



The Dawu based club have also added to their ranks former Accra Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso and goal machine Agyenim Boateng from Nzema Kotoko.

